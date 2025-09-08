Focus on casteism as 'Dhadak 2' takes centre stage at Odisha Literary Festival

BHUBANESWAR: Caste prejudice is a persistent reality both in rural and urban settings, said panelists on the second day of the 13th edition of Odisha Literary Festival here on Sunday.

Speaking at the session ‘Finding One’s Voice: Cutting Through the Clutter’ with senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal and writer Rahul Badwelkar agreed on the fact that caste discrimination continues to be prevalent across India, not just in a particular state or city. The whole country is dealing with this social menace.

The protagonist of Dhadak 2 is a dalit boy who is enrolled in a law school and doesn’t fight for himself. He is struggling with his caste identity. The film is about how the boy comes of age, overcomes his struggles and finds his voice, said Rahul.

“The boy had so much to say, his angst after going through a range of caste-based atrocities. Finally, he gets to speak up and rises up to the occasion. He expresses his deep unease over the social discrimination rooted in the caste system like a lawyer which he always wanted to become,” said Shazia.

Dhadak 2 is an adaption of a Tamil film ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ which is based in a rural setting. However, it was shot in a city (Bhopal) as caste prejudice is not just a rural phenomenon but also a pervasive issue in urban settings as demonstrated by many examples of caste-based discrimination in cities, she said.