Mexican flower Eustoma’s successful blooming brings hope for floriculture in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: In a first for Odisha, exotic Mexican flower Eustoma’s successful blooming in a polyhouse in Sambalpur district has brought fresh hopes for farmers venturing into high-value floriculture.

The rare ornamental flower blossomed at Sabuja Sanatanpali Farmer Producer Company Ltd (SSFPCL) polyhouse in Sanatanpali village of Jujumura block, where Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had inaugurated the state-of-the-art floriculture facility earlier this year.

The SSFPCL, a farmer collective with over 1,450 members including 55 per cent women received support from NABARD and Palladium Consulting India.

In April, the polyhouse received 2,000 saplings of Eustoma from CSIR-Lucknow. After four months, around 20 flowers bloomed in shades of white, violet and pink. Initial pest attacks created uncertainty but the plants recovered under the direct supervision of CSIR experts and pesticide management.