Mexican flower Eustoma’s successful blooming brings hope for floriculture in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: In a first for Odisha, exotic Mexican flower Eustoma’s successful blooming in a polyhouse in Sambalpur district has brought fresh hopes for farmers venturing into high-value floriculture.
The rare ornamental flower blossomed at Sabuja Sanatanpali Farmer Producer Company Ltd (SSFPCL) polyhouse in Sanatanpali village of Jujumura block, where Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had inaugurated the state-of-the-art floriculture facility earlier this year.
The SSFPCL, a farmer collective with over 1,450 members including 55 per cent women received support from NABARD and Palladium Consulting India.
In April, the polyhouse received 2,000 saplings of Eustoma from CSIR-Lucknow. After four months, around 20 flowers bloomed in shades of white, violet and pink. Initial pest attacks created uncertainty but the plants recovered under the direct supervision of CSIR experts and pesticide management.
“Being a foreign flower, we expected it to be difficult but most of the plants have survived and are growing steadily,” said farmer Manbodh Pradhan.
Sharing his joy on social media, Pradhan wrote, “First bloom of Eustoma in Odisha which I had planted during the inauguration of a floriculture polyhouse facility in Jujumura, Sambalpur. A first-ever bloom of the exotic and high value Eustoma in the state, these flowers have a huge demand in the floriculture industry globally. Its cultivation as a commercial crop can bring significant economic benefits to farmers.”
SSFPCL CEO Prachi Patel said the successful blooming has boosted confidence but the focus is to study how the flower adapts to local condition. “We now plan to expand the trial by providing seeds to more farmers,” she added.
Sources said the flower has strong commercial potential with single stems fetching around Rs 250 and basic bouquets selling for Rs 1,500.