Odisha: Body of minor girl found in nullah, rape and murder suspected

ANGUL: Mystery shrouds the death of a 10-year-old girl whose injury-ridden body was recovered from a nullah on the outskirts of Shyamsundarpur village under Angul Sadar police limits on Sunday.

The girl, a Class V student, had reportedly gone missing from her home on Saturday afternoon. Her family members launched a search but could not trace her. Subsequently, they filed missing person complaint in Sadar police station in the night.

On Sunday morning, some villagers spotted the girl’s partially-naked body floating in the nullah. There were injury marks in the neck, mouth and others parts of the body. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized the body for postmortem. A scientific team along with dog squad also reached the spot for investigation.

Suspecting that the girl was raped and murdered, villagers of Shyamsundarpur staged blockade on Angul-Bantala road demanding a detailed investigation into the death and strict action against the culprits.

Police said a case has been registered on basis of the complaint lodged by the girl’s father. Sadar IIC Mrinal Kole said Angul SP Rahul Jain visited the village to take stock of the situation.

The road blockade was lifted after police held discussion with the agitating villagers and assured a thorough probe into the incident. The exact cause of the girl’s death will be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives. Further investigation is underway, Kole added.