Odisha Literary Festival: Original content transforming Odia cinema

BHUBANESWAR: The Odia film industry is today witnessing a shift, from remakes to stories based on literature and everyday life. This is bringing people back to theatres.

Filmmakers Jagdish Mishra, Anupam Patnaik and Sabyasachi Mohapatra spoke about various aspects of this much-needed change at a session ‘Real Renaissance: Return of Originality and Craft to Odia Cinema’, which was moderated by director Susant Misra.

Odia films from 1936 to the 1970s, that were based on mythology and literature, saw a shift thereafter when directors began borrowing ideas from other film industries and remaking cinema, said Misra, who is the founder of BYOFF film festival. “The new age directors today broke this trend and began making films that clicked with people. But is it content-driven or a new style of filmmaking, we don’t know,” said Misra.

Mohapatra, who is a winner of three National Awards and has been making relevant films for the last four decades, said the shift is content-driven. “Although commercial films are the norm, there are filmmakers who still prefer to invest their time and money in original content. The renaissance is now happening in the Odia film industry because every filmmaker is trying to show original stories and it is a good sign for Odia cinema,” he added.