Odisha Police seek financial details of RGF in case against Rahul Gandhi

In a letter to the RGF's director, Sandeep Anand, on September 3, Jharsuguda Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and Investigation Officer in the case, Umashankar Singh, has sought a year-wise break-up of the foreign contribution received by the foundation since June 1991.

The notice said, "How much foreign contribution Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has received since its inception i.e. June 21, 1991. Provide the details in year wise till date. Provide the details of the bank accounts in which the foreign contributions are deposited."

The foundation has been asked to provide year-wise foreign contribution details since 1991, bank account information, auditor names, its FCRA licence, and clarifications on alleged donations from Zakir Naik in 2011 and the Chinese government in 2005-06.

The notice reads, "Provide the detailed name with alias and addresses (both Temp. and Permanent) with parentage, age, mobile number of the Authorized Signatory of those bank accounts. Provide the name/address/mobile number of Auditor of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Provide the true copy of license under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation."