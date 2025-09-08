Three killed in separate road mishaps in Odisha

ROURKELA: Three persons were killed in separate road mishaps in Sundargarh district on Sunday.

Police said two youths died after a truck hit their motorcycle at Ranibandh junction of state highway-10 under Rajgangpur police limits, about 35 km from Rourkela, at around 12 pm.

The deceased were identified as Jasbir Beg (27) of Sunakhan and Rohit Majhi (20) of Kansbahal. Sources said the duo was riding a motorcycle in the wrong direction when the Rourkela-bound truck collided head-on with their two-wheeler. Both the youths died on the spot.

Police seized the bodies for autopsy and registered an unnatural death case.

In another mishap, a pedestrian was run over by a truck at Goikanpali in Hemgir block in the wee hours of Sunday.

Hemgir police said the man, in his forties, was returning home after attending nature’s call when he was mowed down by a speeding truck at around 3 pm.