Young voices shine on concluding day of Odisha Literary Fest

BHUBANESWAR: Adyasha Mishra and Anwesha Rath, students of Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), Bhubaneswar, and Prabalini Mishra from Maharshi College of Natural Law in the capital city won the first, second and third prize respectively as young voices lit up the just-a-minute (JAM) contest on the concluding day of the Odisha Literary Festival on Sunday.

Adyasha who spoke on ‘Why is global peace crucial for human progress?’ emerged the winner and was awarded a cash prize of Rs 15,000 while Anwesha Rath secured second position with a cash award of Rs 10,000. Prabalini secured the third position with a cash award of Rs 5,000.

They were adjudged by a jury comprising author and journalist Ipsita Chakravarty, Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal and writer Rahul Badwelkar. The New Indian Express editorial director Prabhu Chawla and resident editor, Odisha, Siba Mohanty presented cash prizes to the winners.