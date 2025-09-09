Action against outsiders: Utkal university seals hostels under illegal occupation

BHUBANESWAR : UTKAL University on Monday launched a massive drive to seal all the boys’ hostel rooms that were under illegal occupation of non-students.

Amidst heavy deployment of police on the campus, boys’ hostel-3 was entirely sealed and the electricity and water connection to all the rooms were disconnected. Similarly, 25 rooms of boys’ hostel-2 and 19 rooms and the canteen in boys’ hostel-1 were sealed.

The university had earlier identified 23 rooms in hostel-1, 30 rooms in hostel-2 and all rooms in hostel-3 (187 rooms) under illegal occupation. Vice-chancellor (V-C) Prof Jagneshwar Dandapat said the action will continue till all the outsiders are vacated from the hostels. “With the help of the police, we broke the rooms open and removed all the belongings of the outsiders.

Many of the illegal occupants have collected their belongings and left the campus. The rooms have been sealed, and water and electricity disconnected. One platoon of police force along with senior officers was deployed in each hostel during the eviction drive. Police deployment in the hostels will continue for a week till we come up with a permanent arrangement for round-the-clock security in all the hostels,” the V-C said.

There are seven boys’ hostels and as many girls’ hostels in the university. While two security guards each have been deployed at every girls’ hostel, there is no security at boys’ hostels except CCTV cameras, which often lead to law and order situation on the campus.