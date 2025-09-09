Bring more areas under coffee plantation: Odisha Governor

JEYPORE: Koraput has vast potential for coffee and government agencies must make efforts to attract more coffee-growers to expand its cultivation for socio-economic development of the district, said Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday.

The Governor, who is on a four-day visit to Koraput and Malkangiri districts, visited the Coffee Board at Koraput and interacted with coffee growers, officials of district administration and the board.

Speaking on the occasion, Kambhampati emphasised bringing more areas under cultivation of coffee in Koraput by encouraging local as well as outside growers. He asked the officials to prepare a map of available potential coffee cultivation areas in the district with land related information which would be beneficial for interested growers.