Fresh rains pour more misery on flood-affected people of Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: Fresh rains since Sunday night compounded the misery of people reeling under floods in the coastal district of Kendrapara.

The floods have inundated 28 gram panchayats of Aul and Pattamundai blocks, affecting around 80,000 people. The affected villagers have taken shelter in makeshift tents on river embankments, highways and other high grounds. Sources said due to the fresh spell of showers, rainwater entered the temporary shelters, leaving the villagers in deep trouble.

Bhikari Charan Mallick (58) of Singhgaon panchayat in Aul said, “The floodwater entered my makeshift tent on Sunday night due to which I was forced to abandon it with five members of my family.” Bhikari’s four-room thatched house had collapsed in the flood last week and he was taking shelter on the road by erecting a small polythene tent.

Similarly, Paresh Jena of Taradipala village under Pattamundai block said the torrential rain has made it difficult to live on the road. “But we don’t have a choice as our village is marooned in the flood.”