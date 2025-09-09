NDA V-P candidate will win big, says Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday exuded confidence in the victory of NDA’s Vice-President candidate CP Radhakrishnan in the election to be held on Tuesday.
After attending a meeting with MPs from Odisha at the official residence of Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi in New Delhi, the chief minister told mediapersons, “It is quite clear that the numbers are in favour of the NDA candidate. I am confident that the NDA nominee will win handsomely,” Majhi said. The chief minister, however, refrained from commenting on the decision of the BJD to abstain from the election.
On a two-day visit to New Delhi, Majhi along with state BJP president Manmohan Samal, party’s general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty and state in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar attended the meeting of the BJP MPs. On the issues discussed at the meeting, the chief minister said, he got to meet all the MPS as they are present in the national capital for the V-P election.
Held meeting with MPs on issues of Odisha: CM
“I decided to meet them and discuss all important issues of the state and the party matters as well,” he said.
Majhi said that the MPs represent at least seven Assembly constituencies in their Lok Sabha segments and have many issues to discuss with the state government. Most of the issues they face from their constituents are local and need to be addressed by the state government.
“Instead of them approaching me in Bhubaneswar, I feel it is more convenient to come over to Delhi and meet them. This gives an opportunity to all of us to discuss matters of governance and organisation as well,” the CM added.
Sources in the party said cabinet expansion and appointment of chairpersons to state government-run corporations and boards also figured in the meeting.
The chief minister was on five-day tour to Delhi only last week, when he attended the SEMICON India-2025 conclave and the GST Council meeting.