NDA V-P candidate will win big, says Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday exuded confidence in the victory of NDA’s Vice-President candidate CP Radhakrishnan in the election to be held on Tuesday.

After attending a meeting with MPs from Odisha at the official residence of Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi in New Delhi, the chief minister told mediapersons, “It is quite clear that the numbers are in favour of the NDA candidate. I am confident that the NDA nominee will win handsomely,” Majhi said. The chief minister, however, refrained from commenting on the decision of the BJD to abstain from the election.

On a two-day visit to New Delhi, Majhi along with state BJP president Manmohan Samal, party’s general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty and state in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar attended the meeting of the BJP MPs. On the issues discussed at the meeting, the chief minister said, he got to meet all the MPS as they are present in the national capital for the V-P election.