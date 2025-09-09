NGT seeks OSPCB reply on Sukinda water pollution

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought from Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) a reply to the report submitted by Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) for further proceeding on the issue of chromium contamination of groundwater in different regions of Sukinda mining area in Jajpur district.

Initially, Mantu Das, a resident of Jajpur Sadar submitted a complaint letter alleging alarming water pollution and deaths due to kidney-related ailments in Kaliapani area under Sukinda tehsil. On March 21, 2024, the NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata suo motu registered a case on the basis of the complaint letter and constituted a joint committee to conduct an inquiry.

Subsequently, the committee detected chromium (VI) contamination at nine sampling points in different parts of Sukinda valley and surrounding area. But it is a matter of further investigation by the competent agency, the committee observed without giving any remedial suggestion.

Accordingly, the tribunal on July 4, 2024 directed the CGWB, which was represented in the joint committee to further investigate on its own and submit a report. The CGWB’s report was placed before the tribunal along with an affidavit by regional director CGWB Bikram Kumar Sahoo when the matter was taken up.