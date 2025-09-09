NGT seeks OSPCB reply on Sukinda water pollution

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought from Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) a reply to the report submitted by Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) for further proceeding on the issue of chromium contamination of groundwater in different regions of Sukinda mining area in Jajpur district.
Initially, Mantu Das, a resident of Jajpur Sadar submitted a complaint letter alleging alarming water pollution and deaths due to kidney-related ailments in Kaliapani area under Sukinda tehsil. On March 21, 2024, the NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata suo motu registered a case on the basis of the complaint letter and constituted a joint committee to conduct an inquiry.
Subsequently, the committee detected chromium (VI) contamination at nine sampling points in different parts of Sukinda valley and surrounding area. But it is a matter of further investigation by the competent agency, the committee observed without giving any remedial suggestion.
Accordingly, the tribunal on July 4, 2024 directed the CGWB, which was represented in the joint committee to further investigate on its own and submit a report. The CGWB’s report was placed before the tribunal along with an affidavit by regional director CGWB Bikram Kumar Sahoo when the matter was taken up.
The report said the Sukinda valley has phreatic aquifer up to depth of 30 metre below followed by fractured deeper aquifer. A total number of 233 samples were collected from the study area and analysed. The samples were collected from hand pumps, dug wells, effluent treatment plant (ETP), mine pits, Damsala Nala waterbody and Brahmani river.
In addition to it samples were also collected from surface waterbodies like pond, spring and river to assess the quality of water. Out of 233 samples, 37 have shown higher concentration of chromium (VI) above 0.05 mg during pre-monsoon and 28 locations have shown higher concentration above 0.05 mg during post-monsoon season, said the report along with several recommendations.
Taking note of the report, the bench comprising Arun Kumar Tyagi (Judicial Member) and Dr Afroz Ahmad (Expert Member) directed OSPCB to file its response within four weeks and listed the matter on November 14 for further consideration.