Odisha police issues notice to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation seeking financial deals

JHARSUGUDA: Jharsuguda police have issued a notice to the New Delhi-based Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) seeking detailed records of its financial transactions and foreign contributions in connection with a case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged anti-national remarks in February last year.
In the notice issued by Jharsuguda SDPO Umashankar Singh on September 3, the foundation’s finance director Sandeep Anand has been summoned to appear before the investigating officer (the SDPO himself) by November 4. Police have sought financial records and details of foreign grants received by RGF.
The notice, issued under section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, has directed foundation’s finance director to produce a year-wise breakdown of all foreign contributions received by the entity since its inception on June 21, 1991, along with related bank account details, auditors’ names, and its FCRA licence.
It has also sought details of the bank accounts in which foreign contributions are deposited and explanation regarding alleged diversion of funds from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund during the UPA government to the foundation.
Jharsuguda police also sought clarifications on allegations of receiving donation from entities whose affiliations are in conflict with India’s national interests and asked RGF to justify the purpose of these contributions besides details of their utilisation. Failure to comply may invite penal action under section 210 BNSS, it added.
Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy said, Rahul Gandhi often speaks on issues without proper knowledge, and it was important that he learnt a lesson from this.
The allegations arose out of the remarks made by Rahul on January 15 during the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters in New Delhi. An FIR was subsequently registered under section 152 of BNSS (acts endangering India’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity) and section 197(1)(d) of BNSS (statements conducing to public mischief).
The case was registered in Jharsuguda police station on February 7 following a complaint by Ramhari Pujari and others from Sarbahal in the district.