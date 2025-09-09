Odisha police issues notice to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation seeking financial deals

JHARSUGUDA: Jharsuguda police have issued a notice to the New Delhi-based Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) seeking detailed records of its financial transactions and foreign contributions in connection with a case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged anti-national remarks in February last year.

In the notice issued by Jharsuguda SDPO Umashankar Singh on September 3, the foundation’s finance director Sandeep Anand has been summoned to appear before the investigating officer (the SDPO himself) by November 4. Police have sought financial records and details of foreign grants received by RGF.

The notice, issued under section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, has directed foundation’s finance director to produce a year-wise breakdown of all foreign contributions received by the entity since its inception on June 21, 1991, along with related bank account details, auditors’ names, and its FCRA licence.

It has also sought details of the bank accounts in which foreign contributions are deposited and explanation regarding alleged diversion of funds from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund during the UPA government to the foundation.