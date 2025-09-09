Thrust on proactive policing in Rourkela ahead of festive season

ROURKELA: Ahead of the festive season, Rourkela police held a strategic review meeting to assess the law and order situation with renewed thrust on data-driven strategies, digital policing, tracking criminals, strengthening intelligence network, traffic management and narcotics control.

The meeting, held on September 2, was chaired by Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani and attended by all SDPOs and IICs of the Rourkela police district. The meeting focused on maintaining communal harmony, ensuring public safety, building secure and peaceful environment during the upcoming festivals.

The SP said the focus is on strengthening law enforcement mechanisms and streamlining policing operations through data-driven strategies, community involvement and technology integration. A detailed analysis of recent case statistics and emerging crime trends was conducted to strategise focused and preventive policing measures.

He said to strengthen surveillance and crime prevention, instructions were issued for regular monitoring of habitual offenders with their attendance at police stations and integration of the process with the e-Beat patrolling system. To promote modern and tech-enabled investigation, investigating officers are being provided with android mobile phones to enhance evidence collection through the e-Sakshya app. Thrust is being laid on rigorous monitoring of pending trials and facilitation of speedy justice through timely submission of charge-sheets and better coordination with the prosecution and judiciary.