Thrust on proactive policing in Rourkela ahead of festive season

ROURKELA: Ahead of the festive season, Rourkela police held a strategic review meeting to assess the law and order situation with renewed thrust on data-driven strategies, digital policing, tracking criminals, strengthening intelligence network, traffic management and narcotics control.
The meeting, held on September 2, was chaired by Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani and attended by all SDPOs and IICs of the Rourkela police district. The meeting focused on maintaining communal harmony, ensuring public safety, building secure and peaceful environment during the upcoming festivals.
The SP said the focus is on strengthening law enforcement mechanisms and streamlining policing operations through data-driven strategies, community involvement and technology integration. A detailed analysis of recent case statistics and emerging crime trends was conducted to strategise focused and preventive policing measures.
He said to strengthen surveillance and crime prevention, instructions were issued for regular monitoring of habitual offenders with their attendance at police stations and integration of the process with the e-Beat patrolling system. To promote modern and tech-enabled investigation, investigating officers are being provided with android mobile phones to enhance evidence collection through the e-Sakshya app. Thrust is being laid on rigorous monitoring of pending trials and facilitation of speedy justice through timely submission of charge-sheets and better coordination with the prosecution and judiciary.
Wadhwani further said fresh strategies were discussed to identify hotspots for illegal sale or consumption of liquor and other narcotics with plan to conduct targeted special drives. After reviewing the issues concerning traffic congestion, accidents and enforcement against MV Act violations, specific measures have been proposed to improve traffic flow and augment road safety.
Towards strengthening electronic surveillance, steps have been initiated for installation of solar-powered CCTV cameras at key locations. Citizens are being encouraged to integrate their private CCTV feeds with the police monitoring system to enhance surveillance and community partnership.
The festive season brings with it multiple challenges of law and order issues, crowd and traffic management during large gatherings and property offences including burglaries and snatching among other things. Wadhwani said in view of the upcoming festive season, instruction has been issued towards ensuring robust intelligence collection to pre-empt any untoward incident.
He said adequate police arrangements would be made at all sensitive points and during major events. The IICs have been asked to take strict action against anti-social elements and mischief mongers, deal firmly against forcible collection of donations and other coercive practices.