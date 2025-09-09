Two new ‘Chandi Medhas’ to dazzle Durga Puja in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Two puja committees, Maa Mangala Puja Committee at Gopaljew Lane in Matha Sahi, and Durga Mandir Parichalana Committee in Jobra, are set to enter the elite Chandi Medha (Silver Tableau) club this year during Durga Puja in Cuttack. With this, the number of puja committees in the prestigious Chandi Medha club will rise to 34 in the Millennium City.

Maa Mangala Puja Committee, which has been worshipping idols of Hara-Parvati, will set up a 13-ft high, 12-ft wide Chandi Medha using around one quintal of silver.

“The Chandi Medha work began in April 2024. Silver filigree artisan Pradeep Kumar Prusty is crafting it with the help of five co-artisans. The work has now reached its final stage. The Chandi Medha, featuring intricate silver motifs of peacocks, paan leaves and amba kasi among others, will be displayed at the pandal on September 28,” informed Madhusudan Ghadei and Anil Kumar Nayak, president and secretary of the Maa Mangala puja committee.

Similarly, the Jobra Durga Mandir Parichalana Committee is preparing a silver filigree backdrop for its puja mandap, where the idol of Goddess Durga is being worshipped since 1951. Before that, the committee worshipped idols of Hara-Parvati.

“Construction of the Chandi Medha began on Akshaya Tritiya. Silver filigree artisan Krushna Chandra Prusty and 10-12 co-artisans have built a 17-ft high, 15-ft wide Chandi Medha using 2.5 quintal of silver. It will serve as a backdrop for the idols of Goddess Durga, Saraswati, Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh, Kartikeswar, and Mahishasura.