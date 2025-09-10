10 poachers held in Ganjam & Mayurbhanj

MAYURBHANJ/BERHAMPUR: Security personnel arrested 10 armed poachers in separate incidents in Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts and recovered eight firearms on Tuesday.

In Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR)’s south wildlife division, forest personnel arrested nine poachers while they were attempting to enter the protected area.

The security personnel seized seven country-made guns, a bow and seven arrows from their possession.Deputy director Samrat Gowda said the armed poachers were captured in the AI camera after which they were intercepted and nabbed.

Meanwhile, Tarasing police in Ganjam nabbed a habitual poacher and seized a country-made gun and two sambar horns from his possession. A police team, led by sub-inspector Samir Behera, was patrolling near Chandragiri forest when it spotted the poacher and chased him down. He was later identified as Sania Malik, a native of Bhurudupalli village.

During interrogation, he confessed to killing two sambars and selling their meat and skin. The horns were initially hid in the forest but he was intercepted while trying sell them.

Bhanjanagar SDPO Deepak Mishra said Malik confessed he had killed several animals and sold their meat, skin and horns in the past.