Bhatli police apprehends couple for duping man of Rs 6.5 lakh on job promise

BARGARH: Bhatli police on Tuesday arrested a couple for allegedly duping a man of Rs 6.5 lakh on the pretext of providing him a clerical job in the Roads and Buildings (R&B) division of Sambalpur.

The accused are Makardhwaja Bhoi (47) and his wife Kuntala Kuanar (43) of Dumalpali village. They were arrested after the complainant, Kangali Charan Behera of Dasamanapatana village in Dhenkanal district, lodged a complaint with Bhatli police on Tuesday.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case registered under sections 318 (2), 319 (2), 351 (2), 111 (3) and 3 (5) of BNS and arrested the couple. Around Rs 9,080 cash, passbooks of different banks and a mobile phone were seized from their possession.

Police said Bhoi, a peon in the R&B Division office of Sambalpur, came in contact with Behera during a marriage reception at Ambabhona in May this year. Posing as an executive engineer of R&B Division, he lured Behera with the promise of providing him a clerical job in the department in exchange for money.