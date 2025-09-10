DGP calls upon cops to ensure higher conviction rate in crime against women

BHUBANESWAR: Director General of Police YB Khurania on Tuesday stressed adequate measures to increase conviction rate in crimes against women in the state and asked officials to closely work in this direction.

“The violent crimes against women is a matter of concern for all of us. Adequate care needs to be taken at every level to prevent this,” the DGP said while addressing a one-day women and child safety workshop in the city, organised by the state Crime Branch. He directed the supervisory officers and SPs to closely oversee the investigation of these cases.

Citing the the National Crime Records Bureau data, the DGP said the conviction rate of such cases in Odisha is 9.1 per cent, which is not enough. Swiftness in investigation process and proper training on handling sensitive cases can help increase the conviction rate, he said.

Khurania directed officials to intensify cyber patrolling and social media monitoring to prevent the spread of sensitive images and videos of women and children. He also directed the senior officials to ensure proper functioning of the ‘Women and Children Desks’ opened in 537 police stations across the state.

Crime Branch DG Vinaytosh Mishra also stressed on safety of women and children on the occasion.