FMU kicks off survey in 12 blocks

BALASORE: The Fakir Mohan University has launched a comprehensive socio-economic and livelihood survey covering all 12 blocks of Balasore district.

The week-long survey will generate field-based data on critical dimensions of community life, including caste and community structures, profiles of backward classes, households below the poverty line, access to government and non-government welfare schemes.

Through direct engagement with households, the initiative seeks to build an empirical foundation for understanding socio-economic stratification, livelihood challenges, and developmental needs in the district.

A strong team of faculty members, research scholars and 32 postgraduate students, supported by over 60 NSS volunteers from affiliated colleges are conducting the fieldwork.

Inaugurating the survey at a function, vice-chancellor Prof Santosh Tripathy said the survey is not just a data-gathering exercise but a bridge between academic research and societal transformation.

The findings are expected to play a vital role in shaping evidence-based policies, targeted developmental interventions, and inclusive growth strategies for the region, Tripathy added.