Marginal rise in Bhitarkanika nesting bird population

KENDRAPARA: The population of nesting birds has marginally increased in Bhitarkanika National Park this monsoon season, according to a census report released by forest officials on Monday.

The census revealed that there were 1,30,796 birds belonging to 10 species in 27,646 nests on 1,409 trees this year. In the 2024 census, forest officials had sighted 1,30,123 birds in 27,272 nests on 1,300 trees.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika Varadaraj Gaonkar said the present report reflects the results only from the direct count method. “We monitored all the water bodies and mangrove forest areas of Bhitarkanika from August 30 to September 1. Three teams comprising 21 people including ornithologists, officials of wildlife organisations and wildlife activists took part in the census which was conducted in four mixed heronry sites at Mathaadia, Laxmiprasaddia, Durgaprasaddia and Balidia forests within the park,” he said.

The Asian open-billed stork continued to dominate the nesting colonies with 15,919 nests, making it the most abundant species in the region. Other significant species include black-headed ibis, purple heron, large egret, intermediate egret, little egret, grey heron, little cormorant, black-crowned night heron and darter.