Odisha man arrested for raping girl inside car

BERHAMPUR: Daringbadi police in Kandhamal district on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of kidnapping and raping a minor girl inside his car four days back.
The accused is Prasant Pradhan of Daringbadi. The alleged crime took place on September 5.
Sources said the 14-year-old victim had gone to her sister’s house in Daringbadi to witness the immersion ceremony of Lord Ganesh idol. While returning home, she was reportedly dragged into a car by Pradhan. After taking the girl to a secluded area, the accused allegedly raped her. He also threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone.
The next day, the minor, a Class IX student, returned to her village and narrated her ordeal to her parents. Subsequently, her father filed an FIR in Daringbadi police station. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case under the POCSO Act and started investigation. The girl’s medical examination was conducted and her statement recorded.
Police said after committing the crime, the accused, a married man, absconded with his car. On a tip-off about presence of Pradhan at Burjubadi village, a police team led by Daringbadi IIC Jayant Sethy raided a house and nabbed him. The car used in the crime was also seized from him. After conducting his medical examination, police produced the accused in court, said the IIC.