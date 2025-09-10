Odisha man arrested for raping girl inside car

BERHAMPUR: Daringbadi police in Kandhamal district on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of kidnapping and raping a minor girl inside his car four days back.

The accused is Prasant Pradhan of Daringbadi. The alleged crime took place on September 5.

Sources said the 14-year-old victim had gone to her sister’s house in Daringbadi to witness the immersion ceremony of Lord Ganesh idol. While returning home, she was reportedly dragged into a car by Pradhan. After taking the girl to a secluded area, the accused allegedly raped her. He also threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone.