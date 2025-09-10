Pradhan, Vaishnaw discuss Odisha railway projects with MPs

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday held a detailed discussion with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the ongoing railway projects in Odisha, in the presence of BJP MPs from the state.
The meeting was held at the official residence of Pradhan in New Delhi before the members cast vote for the vice-presidential election. Addressing reporters after the meeting, the minister said the meeting focused on expeditious implementation of railway projects for improving railway transportation as well as strengthening the railway network in the state.
“The focus was on enhancing civic amenities and railway transportation in the state’s coal-producing areas, connecting these regions to ports for efficient freight movement. This will support the states rapid industrialisation and development,” Pradhan said.
He said the double-engine government in the state has prioritised strengthening of railway infrastructure in the state under the Purvoday Mission. Development of the railway sector will play a crucial role in facilitating passenger movement, industrial growth and connecting agricultural produce to national markets, he said.
They discussed progress of several railway projects including the Jharsuguda-Barakote railway line, Angul-Talcher new railway line, the proposal to connect Talcher to Gopalpur, which will link several districts including Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh and Ganjam, possibility of creating an outer coal corridor from Jharsuguda to Tentuloi and further to Bhubaneswar, and issues related to land acquisition and other hurdles coming in the way of project execution.
Vaishnaw informed about the status of various ongoing projects worth approximately Rs 90,000 crore in Odisha. He stated that more railway lines are being constructed daily compared to the past. He said the Indian Railways has achieved 100 per cent electrification in the state where 59 Amrit stations are being developed and two Amrit Bharat trains are currently operational.
MPs Bhartruhari Mahtab, Rudra Narayan Pani, Pradeep Purohit, Anita Subhadarsini and Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi were among the leaders who took part in the discussions.