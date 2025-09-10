Pradhan, Vaishnaw discuss Odisha railway projects with MPs

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday held a detailed discussion with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the ongoing railway projects in Odisha, in the presence of BJP MPs from the state.

The meeting was held at the official residence of Pradhan in New Delhi before the members cast vote for the vice-presidential election. Addressing reporters after the meeting, the minister said the meeting focused on expeditious implementation of railway projects for improving railway transportation as well as strengthening the railway network in the state.

“The focus was on enhancing civic amenities and railway transportation in the state’s coal-producing areas, connecting these regions to ports for efficient freight movement. This will support the states rapid industrialisation and development,” Pradhan said.

He said the double-engine government in the state has prioritised strengthening of railway infrastructure in the state under the Purvoday Mission. Development of the railway sector will play a crucial role in facilitating passenger movement, industrial growth and connecting agricultural produce to national markets, he said.