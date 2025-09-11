Diagnostic tests at VIMSAR come under scanner

SAMBALPUR: The adequacy and timely availability of diagnostic services at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla has again come under the scanner after a Sonepur-based social activist raised concerns over long waiting periods for tests like MRI, CT scan and ultrasound in the state-run hospital.

In a grievance to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on August 17, activist Udaynath Swain alleged that patients were often forced to wait from seven days to as long as a month for critical tests, risking serious deterioration of health in cases involving neurological disorders, cancers, heart ailments and trauma. “The poor patients who cannot afford private diagnostic centres are the worst sufferers. This delay has already cost many lives,” he stated in his petition.

Swain urged the government to take immediate steps to strengthen diagnostic services in state-run hospitals, particularly at VIMSAR and demanded provision of adequate numbers of MRI, CT scan and ultrasound machines, along with timely maintenance and uninterrupted functioning of the equipment. He also sought introduction of round-the-clock diagnostic facilities.

Following his grievance, VIMSAR authorities, in their compliance report submitted to Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram on Wednesday, clarified that two CT scan machines are functional round-the-clock in the hospital. Apart from this, a new MRI machine is being installed and will likely be operational by October.