Kendrapara families anxious as Nepal unrest threatens migrant workers' safety

KENDRAPARA: Gobinda Chandra Mohanty is a worried man. The 72-year-old native of Kendrapara district these days is glued to TV, surfing channels for updates on the strife-torn Nepal. He has his reasons. His son, Debashis Mohanty, has been working as a plumber in Kathmandu for the last 20 years. And each footage of violence brings him anxiety.

“My son and daughter-in law spoke to me today. They say the situation is grave. Now, we are praying for their safety”, a worried Gobinda said, sitting in his house in the riverside Balipatna village under Pattamundai block.

Debashis who lives in Kathmandu with his wife and children told this newspaper over phone that situation is tense in Kathmandu. Agitators ransacked and torched many houses and offices. Curfew remains in force and curbs have been imposed on the movement of people for which they are staying indoors, he reveals.

“I assured my parents not to worry about us. Around 1,000 plumbers of Kendrapara are working in Nepal. Kindly publish my phone number (009779851085120) to draw attention of the government about our plight,” said Debashis.

Parbati Mohapatra of Srirampur is also worried as her husband Sangram Mohapatra (48) also works as a plumber in Kathmandu. “I fear for my husband,” said Parbati. Her daughter Sonali, a nursing student, said mobile phone is the only link with her father.