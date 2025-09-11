Odisha CB files chargesheet in college self-immolation case, targets former head, principal

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch (CB) of Odisha Police on Tuesday submitted an over 500-page chargesheet in connection with the self-immolation case of a 20-year-old female student of Balasore’s Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College.

The chargesheet was filed against the former head of Education department Samira Kumar Sahoo and then principal of the college Dillip Ghosh in Balasore Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court.

Sources said the CB filed the chargesheet along with ‘sufficient’ evidence against Sahoo and Ghosh to ensure that they get maximum punishment. During investigation, the CB found that the victim was not the first female student of the college who was harassed by Sahoo. A few years back, another student of FM college had accused Sahoo of harassing her. She had even lodged a complaint in this connection in Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC).

Acting on the student’s complaint, the commission had sought a report from Ghosh. However, Ghosh had managed to convince the complainant to not proceed further against Sahoo. Sources said CB suspects that Ghosh had possibly intimidated her and the allegations against Sahoo never came to the fore.

As the girl had decided not to proceed with the case, the CB did not question her regarding the matter. The agency, however, collected all the related documents from the OHRC and submitted it in the court as an evidence that Sahoo was involved in similar acts in the past and Ghosh had supported him back then too.

In the chargesheet, the CB mentioned that the college’s internal complaints committee had three months time to submit a report regarding its inquiry against Sahoo. The committee, however, submitted a report within 15 days and it lacked the detailed findings.