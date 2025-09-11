Odisha uses AI, Awaas+ app to verify PMAY-G beneficiaries; 37.8 lakh applications under scrutiny

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the state government is set to begin distributing work orders for construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G), Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik on Wednesday said the department is using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning model to identify ineligible beneficiaries under the scheme.
Naik said the aim is to streamline identification of eligible persons for housing assistance under PMAY-G and prevent fraud, ensuring that the housing benefits reach those who deserve it. “Strict action will be taken against the ineligible individuals who have received housing benefits or who might have benefitted multiple times or misused the scheme’s resources,” he added.
The state has started integrating AI into its governance through the ‘Odisha for AI’ programme, and is focusing on a rigorous verification process for PMAY-G using the Awaas+ App, the minister said.
He informed that the Awaas+ application is specially designed with features of face authentication, Aadhaar-based e-KYC, data capture of households, conditions of the existing houses, time-stamped and geo-tagged photo capture of existing houses and the proposed site of construction. The app works via online as well as offline mode.
The state government has received 37,89,234 applications for housing assistance out of which 12,09,963 people are from Scheduled Tribes, 7,55,542 from Scheduled Castes and 85,640 are specially-abled people. The number of landless applicants are 2,01,011.
Aadhaar verification of 37,28,149 applications have been completed, of which 36,49,295 applicants have done their e-KYC authentication. The verification process is expected to be completed by October.
Meanwhile, the state government has received approval from the central government for distribution of work orders to eligible beneficiaries. Naik has already announced that work orders will be distributed among 50,000 beneficiaries under Antyodaya Gruha Yojana on September 17 to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, while launching the scheme in Bhawanipatna on March 30, had distributed 60,000 Antyodaya houses.
Official data
Govt has received 37,89,234 applications for housing assistance
Of these, over 12.09L are STs, 7.55L are SCs and over 85K are PwDs
The number of landless applicants are 2,01,011
Aadhaar verification is scheduled to be completed by Oct