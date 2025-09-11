Odisha uses AI, Awaas+ app to verify PMAY-G beneficiaries; 37.8 lakh applications under scrutiny

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the state government is set to begin distributing work orders for construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G), Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik on Wednesday said the department is using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning model to identify ineligible beneficiaries under the scheme.

Naik said the aim is to streamline identification of eligible persons for housing assistance under PMAY-G and prevent fraud, ensuring that the housing benefits reach those who deserve it. “Strict action will be taken against the ineligible individuals who have received housing benefits or who might have benefitted multiple times or misused the scheme’s resources,” he added.

The state has started integrating AI into its governance through the ‘Odisha for AI’ programme, and is focusing on a rigorous verification process for PMAY-G using the Awaas+ App, the minister said.

He informed that the Awaas+ application is specially designed with features of face authentication, Aadhaar-based e-KYC, data capture of households, conditions of the existing houses, time-stamped and geo-tagged photo capture of existing houses and the proposed site of construction. The app works via online as well as offline mode.