Three brothers murder man suspecting him to be their father’s killer; two held, one absconding

JEYPORE: Boipariguda police in Koraput district on Tuesday arrested two brothers from Andrajodi village on charges of killing a man and burying his body in a forest.

The accused are Harischandra Bhumiya (30) and Bhima Bhumiya (25) of Andrajodi under Boipariguda police limits. The duo’s brother and another accused Samanath Bhumiya (23) is absconding. The trio reportedly killed Sambaru Pujari (45) of the same village on suspicion that he killed their father.

Police said body of the accused siblings’ father, Dhana Bhumiya (55), was recovered from near Dandabadi forest on August 4. Dhana’s family lodged a complaint, claiming he was killed by unidentified persons. After investigation, police arrested a woman, Moti Dalai (35) of Mathapadiaguda village, who confessed that she had killed Dhana and disposed of his body in the forest. She was arrested and produced in court on August 6.

However, Dhana’s sons suspected involvement of Sambaru, with whom their father had land disputes, to be involved in his murder. Seeking revenge, the sons plotted to kill him. In the night of August 29, Harischandra and Samanath went to Sambaru’s hut near his agricultural land on Dalkhai hill and killed him with an axe in his sleep.