Two arrested for killing man over old enmity in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Police on Wednesday arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 48-year-old man in Dhudiapada forest in Burla’s A Katapali area two days back.

The accused are Chunu Sahu (27) of Chandbali in Bhadrak district and Aswini Bhue (47) of Debahal in Bargarh. Both of them were staying at Bijlinagar in Burla. The duo allegedly murdered Barun Sahu of Bijlinagar over previous enmity.

Police said Chunu was a neighbour of Barun. In the past, he had a fight with the victim over a financial deal.

The crime reportedly took place on Monday. Chunu lured the victim to Dhudiapada forest under the pretext of collecting bamboo shoots. On reaching the forest, he called Aswini to assist him in the crime. While Barun was collecting bamboo shoots, Chunu reportedly attacked him with an axe, fatally injuring him. Later, he disposed of the body in deep forest with Aswini’s help, said police.

The next day, Barun’s wife lodged a complaint with the police stating that her husband had gone missing and was last seen with Chunu. Police took the accused into custody and during interrogation, Chunu confessed to his crime.

Police said both the accused were arrested. The iron axe used in the crime was also seized.