21-year-old suffers 90 per cent burns in self-immolation amid family dispute

BERHAMPUR: A 21-year-old youth of Old Berhampur area suffered 90 per cent burn injuries after self-immolating himself on Wednesday night reportedly due to opposition of his family members to his love affair.
The victim is Suraj Sahu, an eatery owner. He took the drastic step at Mentu chowk under Bada Bazaar police limits at around 9.30 pm.
Police sources said after closing his roadside hotel at Mentu chowk in the night, Suraj stayed back to dispose of the garbage while his father went home. All of a sudden, he hurriedly came out of the eatery and doused himself with petrol. Before anyone could react, he set himself on fire.
Finding Suraj engulfed in flames, bystanders raised an alarm and informed his family members. The youth’s parents immediately reached the spot and rushed him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH), Berhampur before the arrival of police.
Due to unavailability of a Burn Care unit at MKCG MCH, doctors referred Suraj to SCB MCH at Cuttack after preliminary treatment late in the night. However, the youth’s family members admitted him to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Sources said Suraj suffered 90 per cent burn injuries in the incident and his condition is critical.
Police said before taking the drastic step, Suraj had reportedly posted a cryptic message on social media. “If something happens to me, no one is responsible,” read his post on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M and senior police officials visited Mentu chowk for investigation. On being questioned, locals claimed that Suraj might have taken the step due to a family dispute over his love affair. Suraj was reportedly in love with a girl but his family was opposed to the relationship.
Police said Suraj’s family members have accompanied him to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. They would be interrogated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050, Tele Manas at 14416 (available 24/7), or the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline at 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)