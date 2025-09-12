21-year-old suffers 90 per cent burns in self-immolation amid family dispute

BERHAMPUR: A 21-year-old youth of Old Berhampur area suffered 90 per cent burn injuries after self-immolating himself on Wednesday night reportedly due to opposition of his family members to his love affair.

The victim is Suraj Sahu, an eatery owner. He took the drastic step at Mentu chowk under Bada Bazaar police limits at around 9.30 pm.

Police sources said after closing his roadside hotel at Mentu chowk in the night, Suraj stayed back to dispose of the garbage while his father went home. All of a sudden, he hurriedly came out of the eatery and doused himself with petrol. Before anyone could react, he set himself on fire.

Finding Suraj engulfed in flames, bystanders raised an alarm and informed his family members. The youth’s parents immediately reached the spot and rushed him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH), Berhampur before the arrival of police.