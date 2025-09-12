23 pilgrims stuck in Nepal return, Odisha migrant workers still wait

JAJPUR/KENDRAPARA: As many as 23 pilgrims from Jajpur district, stranded in trouble-torn Nepal, were rescued and brought back to India following swift action by the Odisha government on Thursday.

An official statement on Thursday said that 23 people including seven women from Malanandapur panchayat of Jajpur block had gone to visit the famous Pashupatinath temple and some other tourist attractions in Nepal last week. They were stuck in a private hotel in Kathamandu and could not move anywhere in view of the widespread violence and arson following the volatile situation.

After the matter was brought to the notice of the district administration and the state government by families of the stranded pilgrims, the state government swung into action to rescue the stranded pilgrims.

The Directorate of Odisha Paribar under the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department, office of the chief resident commissioner in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs, Embassy of India in Kathmandu and Ambassador of India to Romania, Manoj Kumar Mahapatra helped bring back all 23 Odia pilgrims.

In the press release, the government said all 23 stranded Jajpur pilgrims have been brought back from Nepal within five hours of the incident coming to the notice of the government.