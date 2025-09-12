Exclude officials having doubtful integrity from sensitive roles: Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja

BHUBANESWAR: Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Thursday asked all departments to institutionalise a culture of zero-tolerance towards corruption and exclude officials of doubtful integrity from sensitive roles.

In a letter to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, RDCs and collectors, besides the DG of Vigilance, he emphasised the need for strengthening vigilance administration with focus on adoption of preventive measures.

The chief secretary directed to enforce transparent human resources practices, including staff rotation, fair and transparent online transfers and exclusion of officials of doubtful integrity. “Recent cases of corruption detected by the Vigilance department highlight the urgent need for a proactive and sustained focus on preventive vigilance. As mere punitive action is not sufficient, root causes of corruption must be systematically eliminated through administrative, legal, social, economic and educational measures,” he stressed.

As emphasised by the Santhanam Committee, Ahuja observed that departments must take the lead in identifying vulnerable areas and addressing risks. Factors like discretionary powers and monopolies in service delivery, weak grievance redressal, poor detection systems and low public awareness must be looked into, he said.