Odisha forms R&R panel for Sijimali after MoEFCC's red flag on Vedanta's proposal

BHUBANESWAR: A fortnight after the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change deferred the decision on Vedanta Ltd’s proposal for diversion of 708.2 hectare of forest land for operationalisation of Sijimali bauxite mines, the state government has constituted a committee to monitor rehabilitation and resettlement at the project level.

The 12-member panel headed by Rayagada collector will review the progress of the project and carry out post-implementation social audits.

Other members include Koraput MP, Rayagada MLA, Kashipur panchayat samiti chairperson, representatives of women and Scheduled Tribe communities residing in the affected area along with the president of an NGO.

The rehabilitation and resettlement committee will meet at least once in every three months and review the payment entitlements besides working out the displacement work plan on agreed terms.

The 1,549 ha Sijimali bauxite block is located in 18 villages under Thuamul Rampur tehsil of Kalahandi district and Kashipur tehsil of Rayagada district.

“After completion of resettlement process, the R&R committee shall suggest the name of an organisation to undertake an independent social audit at the cost payable by the district collector,” read a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management department on Wednesday.