Odisha initiates paddy, banana cultivation in forests to mitigate human-elephant conflict

BHUBANESWAR: Weeks after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed forest authorities to take up paddy cultivation inside forests to curb rising human-elephant conflict, the state wildlife wing has asked divisional forest officers (DFOs) to identify suitable land for the purpose.

In a letter to all territorial and wildlife DFOs, PCCF (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha instructed them to earmark at least 15 ha of open space in multiple patches for meadow development. Of this, 10 ha will be used for planting local varieties of grains, while another 5 ha will be planted with local varieties of banana.

Jha said the plantations could be fenced initially until the crops are established, after which they would gradually be made available to elephants and other herbivores. The patches may be developed as exclusive grain or banana plots, or integrated with existing meadows.