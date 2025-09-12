Six women among 13 arrested with 62 kg ganja in Odisha's Nuapada

NUAPADA: Nuapada police seized over 62 kg of ganja and arrested 13 people including six women in two separate raids conducted in the district on Wednesday. The contraband was being smuggled from Odisha’s border region near Jethupali village to Madhya Pradesh.

In the first operation, a police team intercepted two youths from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh near the railway station on Biju Expressway and seized around 10 kg of ganja packed in 10 packets and a mobile phone from them.

The youths, Smile Khan (27) and Shekh Naseem (35), were arrested and produced in court. Later in the day, another police team raided the new bus stand area in Nuapada and apprehended 11 people including six women with 26 packets of ganja weighing around 52 kg. The accused had concealed the contraband by strapping the packets to their bodies.