Three killed in elephant attacks in Odisha's Sundargarh, Deogarh

ROURKELA/SAMBALPUR: Three persons were killed in separate elephant attacks in Sundargarh and Deogarh districts on Thursday, a pointer to the escalating human-elephant conflict in the state.

Two persons were killed in the Koida range of Bonai forest division and Ujjalpur range of Sundargarh division in the past 24 hours, both incidents occurring 110 to 120 km from Rourkela.

Assistant conservator of forest (ACF) of Bonai Duryodhan Jarei confirmed death of Sibram Badaik (48) at Sanindpur village of Koida range. Badaik, a labourer, was living in a temporary shed. In the wee-hours of the day, he sensed the presence of an elephant and started running in panic only to encounter a single tusker which trampled him to death.

The tusker was radio-collared and its movement was announced in the locality but the incident still occurred. Koida police registered an unnatural death case and preserved the body for autopsy.

In the other incident, a 65-year-old Rushav Routia was killed inside a forest under Ujjalpur range of Sundargarh on Wednesday.