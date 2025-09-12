Two arrested for ransacking Excise office in Odisha's Berhampur
BERHAMPUR: Baidyanathpur police in Ganjam district on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly threatening Excise personnel and ransacking their office in Berhampur. The accused are Tofan Kumar Sahu (58) and his nephew Sagar Kumar Sahu (26) of Ankuli.
Police said on Tuesday, Excise sub-inspector Balaram Behera lodged a complaint stating that one Santosh Mandal (34) was apprehended while illegally transporting five cartons containing 60 beer bottles on a scooter at Gopalpur junction. He was brought to the Excise office for questioning.
Later in the day, Narayan Sahu, his brother Tofan, nephew Sagar and one Jitu Sahu forcibly entered the Excise office with iron rods and hurled expletives at the officials. They also vandalised the office furniture and tried to forcibly release Santosh and the seized liquor, stated the complainant.
Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and launched investigation. The accused were identified on basis of the footage of CCTV camera installed in the Excise office.
Police said investigation revealed that Narayan owns an IMFL shop at Gopalpur junction and was involved in illegal transportation of liquor. In the past, Narayana and his employees had reportedly misbehaved with the Excise staff but no action was taken against them.
The accused duo was produced in court. Others involved in the incident are absconding. A manhunt has been launched to nab them soon, said police.