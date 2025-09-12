Two arrested for ransacking Excise office in Odisha's Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Baidyanathpur police in Ganjam district on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly threatening Excise personnel and ransacking their office in Berhampur. The accused are Tofan Kumar Sahu (58) and his nephew Sagar Kumar Sahu (26) of Ankuli.

Police said on Tuesday, Excise sub-inspector Balaram Behera lodged a complaint stating that one Santosh Mandal (34) was apprehended while illegally transporting five cartons containing 60 beer bottles on a scooter at Gopalpur junction. He was brought to the Excise office for questioning.

Later in the day, Narayan Sahu, his brother Tofan, nephew Sagar and one Jitu Sahu forcibly entered the Excise office with iron rods and hurled expletives at the officials. They also vandalised the office furniture and tried to forcibly release Santosh and the seized liquor, stated the complainant.