Electrocution whiff in tusker death, woman injured in elephant attack

DEOGARH/ROURKELA : A young tusker was found dead, likely due to electrocution, in Chirgunikudar forest of Brahminipali beat in Reamal range under Deogarh division on Friday.

Carcass of the elephant, believed to be around 12 years old, was spotted early in the morning by a forest guard. The tusker had separated from its herd recently.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Rashmi G said a herd of 38 elephants was roaming in Palasama section when this single tusker got separated. It was moving in the nearby areas. Preliminary findings indicate electrocution as the likely cause of death. A postmortem is currently underway, and a detailed inquiry has already been initiated.

This incident highlighted the continued need for measures to safeguard wildlife from hazards such as exposed electric lines in forest areas of the region. Deogarh division currently has 151 elephants, with 91 of them residing in Reamal range.

Meanwhile in Sundargarh, a 46-year-old woman was critically injured after being attacked by a wild tusker inside Chattam reserve forest near Hathidharsa village of Rajgangpur range under Rourkela division on Friday. The injured is Dayamani Kerketta.

The woman encountered the elephant at around 10.30 am in Chattam forest. Rajgangpur range officer GC Mandal said the woman fell into a mud pit after the elephant pushed her with its trunk. The tusker tried to trample Kerketta with its front leg but she escaped with fracture injuries as the impact of the attack was reduced due to presence of mud and water in the pit.

The elephant fled after villagers rushed to the spot on hearing the screams of Kerketta. The injured woman has been admitted to a private hospital at Rourkela.