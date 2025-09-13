GST reforms to boost economy, benefit common man: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday described the GST Reforms 2.0 as a ‘historic step’ of the Centre, which would strengthen the economy from the grassroots to the national level while making essential goods more affordable for common people.

Speaking at the ‘Convention 2.0 Forum-2025’ on GST reforms organised by Sambalpur Chamber of Commerce, Pradhan highlighted the key decisions of the 56th GST Council meeting and said the simplification of tax procedures brought unprecedented transformation, with Odisha standing to gain significantly from it.

Tracing the journey of GST, he said the system was introduced in 2017 amid criticism but was later welcomed as a unifying measure under the principle of ‘One Nation, One Tax’. GST reforms and rationalisation of tax rates will accelerate growth in key sectors, strengthen economy and usher in a new era of ease of living, he said.