NLUO secures 75 per cent placement for current LLB batch in recruitment drive

CUTTACK: The National Law University, Odisha (NLUO) has recorded an impressive 75 per cent placement in the recruitment drive held for its graduating LLB degree students this year.

Sharing details in this regard on the eve of the university’s 12th convocation, NLUO vice-chancellor Ved Kumari said the graduating 5-year LLB batch of 2025 has secured 60 jobs against total participation of 80 students in the recruitment process.

The recruiters ranged from top-tier domestic law firms such as Saraf and Partners, Shardul Amarch and Mangaldas and Argus Partners to banks, private corporations, advisory firms and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Additionally, students have also secured offers from policy think tanks and landed prestigious fellowships like PRS India’s Legislative Assistant to the Member of Parliament (LAMP) Fellowship and the Internet Freedom Foundation’s Freedom Innovation Fellowship.

The V-C said NLUO has been producing capacitated and future-ready legal professionals with a commitment to justice. “Sustained efforts of faculty members, students and administrative staff in building a culture of academic excellence and a vibrant campus life have led to significant progress in the ranking of the university in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). NLUO’s ranking has substantially increased from 26 in 2023-24 to 15 in 2024-25 amongst all law universities. It is also ranked 6th among the 27 National Law Universities in India,” Kumari said.

The 12th convocation of the university will be held on Saturday on its campus in Cuttack where a total of 218 students will be conferred UG, PG and PhD degrees.

Orissa High Court Chief Justice and NLUO chancellor Justice Harish Tandon will preside over the proceedings of the function. Director of the National Judicial Academy and former Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Aniruddha Bose will be the chief guest.