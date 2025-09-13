Odisha realtors exit CREDAI, form ODFED

BHUBANESWAR: A group of leading realtors of the state on Friday announced their disassociation from CREDAI and formed a new body named Odisha Developer’s Federation (ODFED).

Unveiling the logo, president of the newly-formed body Pradipta Kumar Biswasroy said, “The federation is a reincarnation of CREDAI Bhubaneswar Foundation and serves as a vibrant platform for developers to come together, collaborate and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the state and its real estate sector.”

Biswasroy said most of the developers and stakeholders have withdrawn from CREDAI Bhubaneswar Foundation due to the apathetic attitude of the central CREDAI towards their grievance that included bar on providing membership to unregistered realtors. “Preference for retaining only RERA registered builders was our major demand. However, the CREDAI authorities didn’t pay any heed to our grievance,” he said.

He said the ODFED will adhere to all ethical practices to win the confidence of all property buyers. Apart from Biswasroy, Umesh Patnaik has been nominated as the secretary of the governing body of ODFED, while Suryakanta Nanda and Parthajeet Patnaik have been appointed as the vice-presidents. Siddharth Mohapatra is the treasurer.

ODFED members said the body will serve as a collective voice for developers across the state and advocate for policy reforms and ease of doing business. It will also promote ethical practices, transparency and sustainable development of real estate sector.

Meanwhile, CREDAI ruled out any irregularities and said the new body was formed by a group of realtors after the central CREDAI decided to have only one city chapter instead of two - CREDAI Bhubaneswar and CREDAI Bhubaneswar Foundation. “Efforts were initiated to find a solution to this amicably and later the central CREDAI took a decision to continue with one city chapter,” said CREDAI Odisha chairman DS Tripathy.