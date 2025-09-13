Students’ eyes glued with Fevikwik in Odisha school hostel

BERHAMPUR: Eight students of an ashram school in Kandhamal district’s Phiringia block had a nightmarish beginning to their day on Friday when they could not open their eyes. Reason: Some fellow students had allegedly applied adhesive to their eyelids while they were fast asleep the previous night.

They had to be hospitalised and their condition now is stated to be stable. The incident, though, has triggered widespread concern in the area.

Sources said, students of the ashram school located in Salaguda village under Phiringia block had finished dinner and gone to bed on Thursday night. While they were asleep, some of their hostel mates reportedly applied Fevikwik on their eyes. When the students woke up this morning, they could not open their eyes and began to panic. Hearing their screams, others in the hostel woke up and raised an alarm.

Premlata Sahu, a teacher, reached the hostel and came to know the incident. The eight students were then taken to Gochhapada community health centre in an autorickshaw. During examination, the doctors found the object to be glue and washed their eyes with anti-septic and warm water. While the treatment was on, local sarpanch Rohit Kanhar reached the hospital and shifted seven students to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Phulbani. Treating doctors confirmed that the students are now showing signs of recovery.

Meanwhile, the incident raised concerns about safety of students and supervision. The ashram school has two hostels, each with a capacity of 100 for girl and boys. The students who applied the glue have not been identified yet.