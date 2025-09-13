Tribal daily wagers' daughter from Odisha cracks NEET

BHAWANIPATNA: Bidu Nayak, a 21-year-old tribal girl from Nuapada village of Kalahandi district, has cracked NEET and taken admission at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Belonging to the Bhatra tribe, Bidu is the daughter of daily labourers Narendra Nayak and Premasilla Nayak. The family lives in Nuapada village under Badkarlakot GP in Jaypatna block. Bidu also worked as an agricultural labourer alongside her parents. Despite these challenges, she completed her early education at the village primary school and high school at Kanyashram in Dulmibandh.

Later, she completed her +2 from ST/SC higher secondary school in Lanjigarh and became the top scorer of Lanjigarh block in 2024. However, uncertainty over higher education forced her to return to the village where she started a tuition centre for local children while continuing agricultural work.

Her relative Lavanya Pujhari recognised her potential and provided financial support for NEET preparation. Bidu moved to Bhubaneswar for coaching and succeeded in the exam, conducted in June. Her return to the village after enrolling in the medical college has brought a wave of joy to the region.