218 students get degrees, 14 get gold medals during 12th convocation ceremony of NLUO

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 218 UG, PG and PhD students were awarded degrees, while 14 meritorious students were given the gold medal at the 12th Convocation ceremony of the National Law University Odisha (NLUO) in Cuttack on Saturday.

The university conferred degrees to 168 graduates of the five-year integrated BA LLB (Hons) and BBA LLB (Hons), while 42 post-graduate students were conferred LLM degrees and three scholars were awarded PhD degrees. Additionally, five BA Law (Hons) students were also conferred degrees, becoming the first graduating batch of the one-of-its-kind academic UG course offered with a focus on skill building and employability in the legal and ancillary sectors.

NLUO chancellor and Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Harish Tandon said legal profession since the time immemorial have always been perceived as a noble profession, not because of anything but because of its morality and the ethics. “At one place, the legal profession owes an unremitting loyalty to the best interests of the client, equally it imposes a greater responsibility to uphold the justice and assisting the court in discharging its solemn duty,” he said.

Director of the National Judicial Academy and former judge of the Supreme Court Justice Aniruddha Bose called upon the students to maintain highest degree of professionalism in their workplace, and integrity and sincerity in their personal and professional life.

NLUO vice-chancellor Ved Kumari presented the annual report of the varsity during the event and also addressed the students reminding them of the core of legal education.