BJD shuts down Bonai over NAC tag demand

ROURKELA: Bonai observed a complete shutdown on Saturday as the Opposition BJD, supported by several apolitical outfits, pressed for upgradation of the sub-divisional headquarters into a Notified Area Council (NAC).

Shops and business establishments remained closed and commercial vehicles stayed off the roads amid picketing by BJD workers and locals. Educational institutions were also shut. The shutdown received support from Bonai Banik Sangh, Bonai Ukeel Sangh, Youth Cricket Club, and local residents.

Leading the protest, BJD’s Rourkela organisational district president Pradyumna Tripathy accused the BJP-led state government of ignoring a long-pending and legitimate demand. He said the previous BJD government had announced the creation of 34 NACs in Odisha, of which 28 were notified on August 16 and 31, but Bonai’s case was left hanging.

Tripathy argued that the mineral-rich Bonai sub-division, which contributes significant mining royalty to the state exchequer, deserved NAC status on priority. He warned that if the state government failed to respond within a month, the agitation would be intensified with an economic blockade.

Former Sundargarh zilla parishad president Ranjit Kisan said the “step-motherly attitude” of the BJP government had hurt Bonai’s residents, making it an issue of self-esteem. Bonai zilla parishad member RC Sahu, Bonai block chairperson Manjulata Kisan and others also joined the protest.