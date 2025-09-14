Compensation worth Rs 12 crore awarded during National Lok Adalat organised in Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The third National Lok Adalat organised in the Orissa High Court on Saturday saw just 193 of the cases taken up being settled by the different benches. However, the Lok Adalat benches awarded `12.27 crore towards compensation while settling the cases.

Among those who presided over the benches were Justices SK Sahoo, SK Panigrahi, MS Sahoo, BP Satapathy, MS Raman, SK Mishra and SS Mishra.

As on September 11, around 1.53 lakh cases are pending in the Orissa HC, according to official records. Altogether 1,186 were taken up by the seven Lok Adalat benches as part of the efforts to reduce the backlog under the aegis of the Orissa High Court Legal Services Committee, along with the State Legal Services Authority. Of them, only 193 cases could be settled.

The cases were related to insurance complaints in which the general insurance companies such as New India Assurance Company, the National Insurance Company, United Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance and other private insurance companies participated. The other cases involved matters related to electricity, land acquisition, money recovery, matrimonial, service matters and criminal, etc.

The National Lok Adalat aims to reduce the number of cases pending in the court by providing speedy and inexpensive justice to the people.