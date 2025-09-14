Mob ties three to pole, assaults them over suspicion of affair in Odisha

BARIPADA: In a shocking incident, a woman and her two male relatives were allegedly tied to an electric pole and assaulted over suspicion of having an extra-marital affair.

The incident occurred in Begunia village within Mayurbhanj’s Jashipur police limits on Friday afternoon. While the woman belongs to Begunia village, her relatives are from Kashipur village.

As per sources, the woman had called the duo to accompany her to the Jashipur market for shopping. However, while they were returning home, some locals along with members of the woman’s family intercepted them near the village.

Before they could give any clarification, the angry mob tied the trio to an electric pole in a nearby field and thrashed them brutally using sticks, slippers and rods over suspicion of them having an extra-marital affair.

Meanwhile, a local resident informed the matter to Jashipur police. On reaching the spot, police rescued the trio and rushed them to Jashipur hospital for treatment. They were discharged after a few hours of treatment.

Later in the night, the woman lodged a complaint basing on which police detained two persons on Saturday.

Inspector in-charge (IIC) Sanjukta Mahalik said efforts were underway to trace the other persons involved in assaulting the trio.