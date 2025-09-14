Modi’s 5-state tour to boost equitable growth, says Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to five states including the strife-torn Manipur on Saturday, calling it a testament of India’s rapid progress.

In a post on X, the chief minister said, “Bharat is witnessing an era of rapid transformation under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. The PM’s visit to Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar is a testament to the scale and speed of progress across the nation. Inauguration and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 71,850 crore reflects the steadfast commitment towards an inclusive Viksit Bharat,” Majhi said.

As Mizoram got rail connectivity for the first time with the inauguration of Bairabi-Sairang new rail line, Majhi termed it a historic milestone, symbolic of national unity and integration. “With each such step, Bharat is moving closer to its vision of becoming strong, Atmanirbhar and prosperous. We are emerging as a global leader while ensuring inclusive development for every region and every citizen,” he said.