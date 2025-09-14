Need efforts to protect girls from violence: Chief Justice

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Harish Tandon has emphasised on the need for strong institutional mechanisms and community-based efforts to protect girls from violence, child marriage and exploitation.

Speaking at a state-level juvenile justice consultation workshop ‘Safeguarding the Girl Child: Towards a Safer and Enabling Environment for Her in India’ at Cuttack on Saturday, Justice Tandon highlighted various provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. He launched ‘Child Protection 2025’ edition of the Juvenile Justice Committee newsletter.

Speaking on the occasion, chairperson of Juvenile Justice Committee of Orissa High Court Justice Savitri Ratho said when a girl child is safe and empowered, real development is reflected in the world. “It is our fundamental duty to ensure the right to education, healthcare and equal opportunities for the girl child,” she said.

Director of Women and Child Development department Monisha Banerjee said that providing protection, justice and dignity to the girl child is the foundation of development.