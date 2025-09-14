Odisha CM launches ‘Zero Accident Day’ in Keonjhar, calls for cautious driving

BHUBANESWAR: In an effort to promote road safety and foster a culture of responsible driving among the masses, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the ‘Zero Accident Day’ campaign in his home district Keonjhar on Saturday. The campaign has been organised by the Commerce and Transport department.

On a visit to the district, the chief minister called upon people to work towards making the state accident-free. Addressing mediapersons, Majhi emphasised that safety was not just the government’s responsibility but it is a collective duty of every individual to be aware and proactive. Keonjhar will be the first district in the state to adopt the zero accident day (ZAD) campaign after its successful implementation in Bhubaneswar. The goal is to spread awareness about road safety and zero accidents in every city, village and household. “We can prevent accidents and ensure safety by being vigilant and cautious in all aspects,” he said.

The chief minister further pointed out that since Keonjhar was a mining-rich district with heavy transportation of minerals day and night, it presents a unique challenge for road safety. “While the mining activity boosts the local economy, it also increases the risk of accidents due to the large number of trucks, loaders and heavy vehicles on the roads,” he added.