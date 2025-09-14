Odisha CM launches ‘Zero Accident Day’ in Keonjhar, calls for cautious driving
BHUBANESWAR: In an effort to promote road safety and foster a culture of responsible driving among the masses, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the ‘Zero Accident Day’ campaign in his home district Keonjhar on Saturday. The campaign has been organised by the Commerce and Transport department.
On a visit to the district, the chief minister called upon people to work towards making the state accident-free. Addressing mediapersons, Majhi emphasised that safety was not just the government’s responsibility but it is a collective duty of every individual to be aware and proactive. Keonjhar will be the first district in the state to adopt the zero accident day (ZAD) campaign after its successful implementation in Bhubaneswar. The goal is to spread awareness about road safety and zero accidents in every city, village and household. “We can prevent accidents and ensure safety by being vigilant and cautious in all aspects,” he said.
The chief minister further pointed out that since Keonjhar was a mining-rich district with heavy transportation of minerals day and night, it presents a unique challenge for road safety. “While the mining activity boosts the local economy, it also increases the risk of accidents due to the large number of trucks, loaders and heavy vehicles on the roads,” he added.
On the occasion, Majhi urged people of the district to strictly follow road safety rules and remain cautious while commuting to prevent accidents. Stressing that Zero Accident Day reflects the collective responsibility towards safety, he urged companies, drivers and employees in the mining and industrial sectors to prioritise safety, ensure regular maintenance of heavy vehicles, and provide proper training to drivers. “By adhering to these measures, many accidents can be prevented and lives saved,” he added.
A fortnight-long programme is being organised in Keonjhar with the support of IIT-Madras which will provide guidance on preventing accidents and promoting road safety. The chief minister also inaugurated the Zero Accident Selfie Point and honoured road safety awareness campaigners. He also launched a signature campaign and flagged off specially designed road safety awareness vehicles in all 13 blocks of the district.
Later in the day, Majhi visited Gonasika, the origin of Baitarani river, and offered prayers at the Brahmaswarar temple. He also visited coffee plantation sites in Gonasika.
Rajya Sabha MP Sujit Kumar, Keonjhar MP Ananta Nayak, MLAs from different constituencies of the district, DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, district collector Vishal Singh and other senior officers were also present.