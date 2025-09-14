Will Smeed the hero as Somerset win English T20 Blast final with record chase

LONDON: Will Smeed was the star as Somerset chased down a record-breaking 195 to beat Hampshire in English cricket's T20 Blast final at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Smeed struck a superb 94 off 58 balls while Sean Dickson, dropped on eight, made a crucial 33 not out.

Smeed fell at the start of the 19th over with 18 still needed, but Somerset captain Lewis Gregory came in and struck two sixes to take Somerset to 195-4 -- the highest score in a T20 Blast final.

After Australia's Chris Lynn's blistering century in a semi-final win over Northamptonshire earlier in the day, Hampshire made 194-6 in the final as Toby Albert became the competition's leading run-scorer this season with 85 off 48 balls

But Hampshire were denied what would have been a record fourth Blast trophy thanks mainly to Smeed's inspired innings.